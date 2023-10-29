M/S. Girish Chandra Ghosh & G.G.S Takes Tank Calibration To New Heights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, October, 2023 - M/S. Girish Chandra Ghosh & G.G.S is a leading name in precision services. The company is once again demonstrating its commitment to excellence with its top-notch tank calibration services.



With a rich legacy dating back to 1874, this century-old establishment is renowned for its reliability in the field of calibration services. Their tank calibration solutions deliver the best in the industry.



Why choose M/S. Girish Chandra Ghosh & G.G.S for tank calibration?



1. Expertise: With over a century of experience, they bring unmatched skill to every calibration project.

2. Reliability: Count on them for precise tank volume measurements and level accuracy.

3. Quality Assurance: Their commitment to delivering high-quality calibration services meets industry standards.

4. National Reach: With a network extending across India, they provide accessible calibration solutions for various industries.



Tank calibration is a must for industries that rely on accurate measurements for safety, compliance, and operational efficiency. Whether it is verifying tank capacity or ensuring precise level measurements, calibration is paramount.



M/S. Girish Chandra Ghosh & G.G.S understands this importance and excels in the tank calibration process. Their team follows rigorous steps to ensure the utmost accuracy:



1. Setup: Their meticulous approach ensures careful preparation and use of reliable reference standards.

2. Adjustment and Testing: Their instruments are in fine-tune to compare readings. They make necessary corrections to guarantee precision.

3. Documentation and Certification: They maintain comprehensive records, and provide a calibration certificate for solid proof of the calibration.



The company's commitment does not end with calibration alone. They emphasize regular checks to ensure unmatched accuracy is there. Safety is of utmost importance, especially with critical instruments.



About the Company:



M/S. Girish Chandra Ghosh & G.G.S continues to be a name synonymous with precision, reliability, and quality in the world of tank calibration. For accurate measurements, trust the experts who have been doing it right for over a century.



For further inquiries or to benefit from their tank calibration expertise, please contact them at:



Address:



40/2 B.T. Road, Sonajhuri Apartment

Block B, Ground Floor, Kolkata – 700002,

W.B INDIA

Ph: +91 9830081365, +91 80132 76564, +91 33 2558 9089

E-mail -



