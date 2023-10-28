Local Water Damage Company Harness Thermal Imaging Technology To Uncover Hidden Moisture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phoenix Water Damage Services

Thermal imaging showing hidden moisture in a kitchen island.

After finding the hidden moisture in the kitchen island, equipment was set up to dry out the damage.

Phoenix Water Damage Services proudly announces the integration of state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology into its service arsenal.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thermal imaging is an innovative approach that allows Phoenix Water Damage Services to detect and address hidden moisture with unparalleled precision, ensuring comprehensive water damage restoration for homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Water damage poses a significant threat to property integrity and occupant health, often originating from hidden leaks, burst pipes, or other concealed sources. Traditional methods of moisture detection may fall short in identifying these elusive issues, leading to incomplete restoration and potential long-term damage. In response to this challenge, Phoenix Water Damage Services has invested in cutting-edge thermal imaging technology to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of its services.Key benefits of Phoenix Water Damage Services' Thermal Imaging Technology include:1. Precision Detection: Thermal imaging enables the identification of hidden moisture in walls, ceilings, and floors with pinpoint accuracy. This allows for targeted remediation efforts, minimizing damage and reducing overall restoration costs.2. Non-Invasive Inspection: Unlike traditional methods that may require invasive measures to locate hidden moisture, thermal imaging allows for non-destructive inspections. This means faster and more cost-effective detection without unnecessary disruption to the property.3. Swift Response Time: With the ability to swiftly identify hidden moisture, Phoenix Water Damage Services can respond promptly to mitigate further damage. Rapid intervention is crucial in preventing the escalation of water damage issues.4. Comprehensive Restoration: The use of thermal imaging technology ensures that no moisture goes unnoticed, facilitating a thorough and comprehensive restoration process. This helps prevent mold growth, structural damage, and other issues that may arise from untreated water damage.Phoenix Water Damage Services remains committed to delivering top-notch water damage restoration services, and the incorporation of thermal imaging technology is a testament to this commitment. The company's team of trained professionals is equipped with the latest tools and expertise to address water damage issues promptly and effectively.Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with a convenient online form or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services serves the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5-star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie's List, and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.

