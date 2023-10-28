XOP NETWORKS ADDS SUPPORT FOR G.722 CODEC TO ITS HOOT AND HOLLER CONFERENCE BRIDGE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) XOP Networks Hoot Conference Bridges now support the G.722 codec which provides high-quality audio, making it preferred for Trader Voice networks.

- Sudhir Gupta, CEO XOP Networks Inc, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- XOP Networks , a leading provider of advanced communication solutions, has its Hoot Conferencing equipment deployed in Trader Voice financial services networks worldwide. The G.722 codec provides high-quality audio, making it preferred for applications where clear speech transmission is crucial. XOP Networks now offers support for the G.722 Codec in its“always on” SIP/VoIP based Hoot Conferencing equipment, thereby enabling very high-quality speech communication among traders that participate in Hoot conferences.Key attributes of our G.722 based conferencing include:.Better Speech Quality: Operates at a sampling rate of 16 kHz, which is twice the rate of the traditional telephone system (8 kHz). This higher sampling rate supplies dramatically improved audio quality for more accurate trader communication..Excellent Bit Rate: Uses compressed bit rates of 64, 56, 48 Kbits/s., where 64 Kbps is most used. Thus, the bandwidth requirement for voice transmission is similar to G.711..Compatibility: Interoperable with variety of Turrets and Trader Voice switching systems and PBXs that support G.722..Flexibility: Both G.711 and G.722 calls are allowed in the same Hoot room."The adoption of G.722 codec in our solution reflects our commitment to continuously improving our products and bring the latest technology to our Trader Voice customers", said John D'Annunzio, Vice President of Sales, XOP Networks, Inc."A large number of our SIP based Hoot bridges are deployed in Trader Voice networks worldwide. With support for both G.711 and G.722 codecs, our Private Wire customers can offer significantly richer audio experience to their end users", said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks Inc.

