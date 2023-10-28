Hundreds Of Gaza Buildings Destroyed In Israel Strikes: Rescue Service

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on Saturday.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defence.

The intense bombardments had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza, he told AFP.

Witnesses said most of the bombing was concentrated on areas around two hospitals -- Al-Shifa and the Indonesian hospital -- located in Jabaliya district of northern Gaza.

Palestinians have endured what's being described as the most difficult and bloodiest night since the beginning of this war.

Jazeera reported hundreds of people have been killed in those areas and emergency services were not able to get to them in time to help.

Families in the south of Gaza have also not been able to reach their relatives who stayed in the north.