First Nations Joins Forces With Affordable Tax Solutions Team To Assist Self-Employed Individuals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Woodruff, WI, Oct 28, 2023 -- First Nations Business Solutions, a leading advocate for economic empowerment in indigenous communities, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Affordable Tax Solutions Team, a prominent tax consultancy firm located in Middleton, WI. Together, they are empowering self-employed individuals to claim their rightful tax credits under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted self-employed individuals, making it more challenging to navigate the complexities of tax regulations. Many self-employed individuals are unaware of the FMLA tax credits designed to provide financial support during these challenging times and most CPAs do not have the capacity to perform the necessary documentation and filings. The partnership between First Nations Business Solutions and Affordable Tax Solutions Team aims to bridge this gap and ensure that self-employed individuals access the support they deserve.



About FMLA Tax Credits:

The FMLA tax credits, enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provide crucial financial assistance to self-employed individuals who had to take leave due to COVID-19 related reasons. Unlike business-based tax credits, these credits are individual-based, focusing on supporting the self-employed directly. Eligible individuals can claim significant refunds, offering much-needed relief during these uncertain times.



Benefits of FMLA Tax Credits (Individual Based):



Financial Relief: Eligible self-employed individuals can receive substantial refunds, easing financial burdens caused by the pandemic.



Support for Individuals: These credits recognize the challenges faced by self-employed individuals specifically, acknowledging their unique circumstances.



Streamlined Process: The individual-based approach simplifies the application process, making it easier for self-employed individuals to claim their rightful benefits.



First Nations Business Solutions and Affordable Tax Solutions Team are committed to guiding self-employed individuals through the process, ensuring they receive every penny they are entitled to and provide any audit support. This partnership aligns with First Nations Business Solutions' mission to empower indigenous entrepreneurs and small business owners, fostering economic growth within both indigenous communities and non-indigenous neighbors.



About First Nations Business Solutions:

Randy Soulier developed First Nations from years of experience, at multiple levels, working and volunteering in Indian Country. Beginning with the vision to provide Indian Country a portfolio of vetted solutions either developed or customized to be turnkey, limited capital outlay, and requires little labor bandwidth to utilize. By forming strategic relationships, understanding of tribal operations, and knowledge of culture in decision-making, First Nations can help tribes greatly enhance medical care, revenue growth, expense management, and generational community growth. Soulier is a member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and has degrees in Marketing and Integrative Leadership.

