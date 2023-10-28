Falling Trees Kill Two People, Injure Seven In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling trees have killed two people in Kyiv during severe gusts of wind.

As Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted on Telegram , two men were killed by falling trees in Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv.

"Due to the bad weather with severe gusts of wind, two people have already died in the capital – men aged 65 and 35. Seven residents of Kyiv received injuries and fractures. Five were hospitalized. Two were treated on the spot," Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klychko posted on Telegram .

In the capital's Obolonskyi district, a gust of wind tore off a part of the metal structure of a public transport stop and injured a woman.

Problems with electricity supply were recorded in 12 regions (over 780 settlements), mostly in Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Lviv regions.

As the minister noted, rescuers are battling the consequences of bad weather in all regions across the country. About 100 trees have already been sawn and removed.

Operational groups of the State Emergency Service and the police conduct monitoring and respond urgently to citizens' reports.