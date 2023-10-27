Subho Kojagori Laxmi Puja 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Messages, Facebook/Whatsapp Quotes And Status To Share

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, commonly known as Kojagari Purnima or Sharad Purnima, will be held in 2023. It is a Hindu festival primarily observed in the Indian states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and other areas of Eastern India. This event is often held on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. In the Gregorian calendar, this corresponds to September or October.

The term "Kojagari" is derived from the Sanskrit phrase "Ko jagarti," which means "who is awake." The event is named after the Hindu goddess of riches and success, Lakshmi, who is said to be awake on this night and blesses those who stay up and do the puja with devotion.







Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Timings



Kojagara Puja Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Nishita Time for Kojagara Puja: From 10:55 PM to 11:46 PM (Duration: 50 minutes)

Moonrise on Kojagara Puja Day: At 04:40 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins: At 04:17 AM on October 28, 2023 Purnima Tithi Ends: At 01:53 AM on October 29, 2023







Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Wishes and Greetings



May you and your family perform the Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja together and seek the blessings and love of Maa Laxmi. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.

May there is happiness and glory surrounding you and your loved ones by the blessings of Maa Laxmi. Wishing a blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.

On the occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja, I wish you and your family prosperity, happiness and success in this upcoming year. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

Celebrate the festive occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja with your loved ones by offering prayers to Maa Laxmi and seeking her blessings and love. Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2023. Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima to you... May moonshine's softness bring happiness, health and joy in your life.







Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Messages

Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima... May the nectar from heaven fill your life and heart with eternal joy... Have a wonderful Kojagiri Purnima 2023!!!

Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima to you. May the full moon of this auspicious day bless you and your baby with happiness and good health.

May you and your child are bestowed with the choicest blessings of Almighty on this full moon. Wishing a very Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2023 to you.

As the nectar is showered from heaven, I wish it is showered on you and your baby as well and bring joy and happiness to both of you. Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2023 to you.

Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you. May the blessings of full moon bring into your life eternal peace and happiness.







Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and status





On this auspicious day of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, may the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring prosperity, wealth, and happiness into your home.

May the radiance of the full moon on Kojagari Purnima fill your life with joy, contentment, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

As you perform the rituals of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, may your home be illuminated with the light of knowledge, and your heart filled with love and devotion. Wishing you a Kojagari Lakshmi Puja filled with prosperity, good fortune, and all the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.



May your prayers and offerings to Goddess Lakshmi on Kojagari Purnima bring you wealth, success, and well-being in abundance.

On this sacred occasion, may your life be as beautiful and full of blessings as the bright full moon of Kojagari Purnima.

May the divine grace of Goddess Lakshmi bring light into your life, dispelling darkness and bringing you fortune on this Kojagari Purnima. Wishing you a Kojagari Lakshmi Puja filled with moments of devotion, joy, and the fulfillment of all your wishes.