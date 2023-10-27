Kuwait: Israeli Occupation Crimes Against Palestinians Show Disregard For UN Resolutions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has underlined that the Israeli occupation's war crimes against Palestinians under the pretext of "self-defense" show disregard for the relevant UN resolutions and the international law.

The international community must immediately intervene and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its blatant war crimes and continued violations of international law, said Diplomatic Attache Reem Al-Sharhan, of Kuwait's Permanent Delegation to the UN, at the UN General Assembly's First Committee meeting on Disarmament Machinery.

She slammed the occupying entity for its "lies and continuous denial of war crimes".

Al-Sharhan expressed Kuwait's deep concern about the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip "which claimed the lives of more than 6,000 Palestinian civilians, including more than 2,000 children."

She reiterated her country's respect for international agreements, especially those related to disarmament, international security and peace.

"Despite Kuwait's commitment, we express our concern due to the lack of tangible progress in terms of disarmament and the implementation of the relevant obligations," Al-Sharhan regretted.

She criticized the international community double standards on disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. It is quick to condemn some countries but remains silent towards others, she said. (end)

