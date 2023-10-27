International Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Holds Jubilee Events In Hague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 24, 2023, in The Hague, the 100th anniversary of the great figure of the Turkic world, the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye and the 800th anniversary of the Kazakh ruler Sultan Beybars were solemnly celebrated within the framework of cooperation by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkiye in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Gunay Efendiyeva, spoke about various projects implemented by the Foundation within the framework of prestigious events in the Turkic world this year.

Gunay Efendiyeva talked about the rich legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, which ensured its territorial integrity, and who is known all over the world as a wise and far-sighted politician, and she especially emphasized the role of the genius in the history of Azerbaijan and the political, economic, cultural relations with the Turkic states and the countries of the world.

Speaking about the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic, the president of the Foundation noted the country's place in the international arena and the goals achieved in the past time. In her speech, Gunay Efendiyeva also congratulated Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 800th anniversary of great Kazakh ruler, Sultan Baybars, on the occasion of his 800th anniversary, as well as the National Holiday - Republic Day. She said that the successful political, economic, and social reforms implemented by the country in a short period have already yielded positive results.

The Ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Rahman Mustafayev, informed the participants of the event about the important contributions of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijan's statehood, and the steps taken in the direction of strengthening Azerbaijan's internal and foreign policy. The ambassador also called the preservation and promotion of the ancient Turkic cultural heritage at a high level by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation an event worthy of appreciation. Rahman Mustafayev said that the ever-increasing influence of the Turkic Union and the further strengthening of Turkic solidarity are of historical importance.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Askar Jumagaliyev, stated that the Turkic nations and states have been getting closer to each other in recent years, and said that the work done by the Fund has a special place in this regard.

Ambassador of the Turkish Republic to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Selçuk Unal expressed his gratitude to the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and its management, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of his country with solemn events. The ambassador emphasized the importance of instilling Turkic values in future generations and wished success to the Foundation in this direction.

At the event, a concert of the "Yeddi Gozal" music group, created under the auspices of the Foundation and consisting of professional female musicians representing seven Turkic states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary, was organized. The leader of the group is Turan Manafzade, an Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

State officials of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, deputies, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, and representatives of the diaspora took part in the event.