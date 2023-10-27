International Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Holds Jubilee Events In Hague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 24, 2023, in The Hague, the 100th anniversary of the
great figure of the Turkic world, the national leader Heydar
Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of
Turkiye and the 800th anniversary of the Kazakh ruler Sultan
Beybars were solemnly celebrated within the framework of
cooperation by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkiye in
the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, the president of the International Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation, Gunay Efendiyeva, spoke about
various projects implemented by the Foundation within the framework
of prestigious events in the Turkic world this year.
Gunay Efendiyeva talked about the rich legacy of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, which ensured its
territorial integrity, and who is known all over the world as a
wise and far-sighted politician, and she especially emphasized the
role of the genius in the history of Azerbaijan and the political,
economic, cultural relations with the Turkic states and the
countries of the world.
Speaking about the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
Turkish Republic, the president of the Foundation noted the
country's place in the international arena and the goals achieved
in the past time. In her speech, Gunay Efendiyeva also
congratulated Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 800th
anniversary of great Kazakh ruler, Sultan Baybars, on the occasion
of his 800th anniversary, as well as the National Holiday -
Republic Day. She said that the successful political, economic, and
social reforms implemented by the country in a short period have
already yielded positive results.
The Ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to the Kingdom of the
Netherlands, Rahman Mustafayev, informed the participants of the
event about the important contributions of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijan's statehood, and the
steps taken in the direction of strengthening Azerbaijan's internal
and foreign policy. The ambassador also called the preservation and
promotion of the ancient Turkic cultural heritage at a high level
by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation an
event worthy of appreciation. Rahman Mustafayev said that the
ever-increasing influence of the Turkic Union and the further
strengthening of Turkic solidarity are of historical
importance.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands,
Askar Jumagaliyev, stated that the Turkic nations and states have
been getting closer to each other in recent years, and said that
the work done by the Fund has a special place in this regard.
Ambassador of the Turkish Republic to the Kingdom of the
Netherlands Selçuk Unal expressed his gratitude to the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and its
management, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding
of his country with solemn events. The ambassador emphasized the
importance of instilling Turkic values in future generations and
wished success to the Foundation in this direction.
At the event, a concert of the "Yeddi Gozal" music group,
created under the auspices of the Foundation and consisting of
professional female musicians representing seven Turkic states:
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,
Turkmenistan, and Hungary, was organized. The leader of the group
is Turan Manafzade, an Honored Artist of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
State officials of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, deputies,
representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country,
and representatives of the diaspora took part in the event.
