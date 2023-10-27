UNRWA Commissioner-General: We Won't Be Able To Continue Our Operations Without Fuel Supply

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem /PNN /

In an urgent statement by the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), it was emphasized that the agency will not be able to sustain the delivery of vital humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip unless fuel supplies are urgently secured.

The Commissioner-General stressed the importance of an uninterrupted and continuous flow of aid to assist the Palestinian people during these challenging circumstances.

He also confirmed that 57 of their colleagues have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, underscoring the immense pressures faced by the agency.

The Commissioner-General explained that the limited access of trucks to Gaza will not be sufficient to meet the urgent humanitarian needs.

He further called for the necessity of protecting civilians and hospitals during military attacks, emphasizing that this crisis cannot be addressed by generalizing responsibility to all of Gaza's residents, which would be misleading.

Regarding the current war, the Commissioner-General emphasized the importance of taking action to end this conflict as quickly as possible, as any delay could escalate tensions.

The Commissioner-General concluded by highlighting the necessity of directing aid to those who need it most.