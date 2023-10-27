Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops For College Students, Cow Dung At Rs 2/Kg, CM Gehlot's 5 Guarantees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (October 27) unveiled a set of five guarantees for the state's residents, with promises that encompass various aspects of life. These guarantees include implementing a law to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme and procuring cow dung at the rate of Rs 2 per kilogram. Additionally, the electoral commitments extend to providing government college students with either a laptop or tablet and offering a Rs 15 lakh insurance coverage for losses incurred during natural disasters.

Furthermore, Gehlot's government is committed to delivering smartphones equipped with complimentary internet services for three years to one crore women.

Emphasizing his track record of delivering on promises, the Chief Minister highlighted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pledge to waive farmers' loans was fulfilled promptly. He stressed the importance of keeping promises made to the people.

Ashok Gehlot also directed criticism towards the BJP-led central government, raising concerns about the alleged misuse of federal probe agencies. This criticism emerged in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent raids on properties associated with state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Gehlot pointed out the frustrations expressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had stated that the ED appeared to be more active than even the dogs in the country. Gehlot commented, "Whatever comment he must have made, you can understand that he must have done that in great pain." He asserted that these agencies had been turned into political tools and conveyed a message to Prime Minister Modi that his "countdown" had commenced.

Gehlot's new set of guarantees augments two previously announced assurances – offering cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for 1.05 crore families and providing an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in installments. These guarantees are part of the Chief Minister's efforts to address various aspects of the state's socio-economic landscape.

