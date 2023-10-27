Henry Puhl To Become New CEO Of TGW Logistics Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Henry Puhl

Dr Henry Puhl is moving from KION Group and will become the new CEO of TGW in February 2024. Current CEO is leaving the company at his own request and retiring.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors of TGW Future Private Foundation, the sole owner of TGW Logistics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Henry Puhl as the new Chief Executive Officer. Puhl will take over as CEO from February 2024, succeeding Harald Schröpf, who has led TGW Logistics as CEO for the past six years and has been instrumental in the company's growth and success.

The search for a new CEO was an intense process. Henry Puhl's track record and leadership experience in the automation industry-most recently as CTO of KION Group-as well as his strong identification with the company's values stood out and made him the ideal choice to lead TGW Logistics into the next phase.

The TGW Future Private Foundation, owner of TGW Logistics, is responsible for the selection of the new CEO. Chairman of the Board of Directors of TGW Future Private Foundation Martin Krauss said of the selection:

"With Henry Puhl, we have been able to gain a highly qualified and empathetic leader who has a deep understanding of the industry and an impressive track record. His competence and the high level of identification with our foundation's philosophy "Focusing on people – learning and growing" testify to the right mix of heart and mind. These qualities, together with his strong customer orientation, make Henry Puhl the ideal leader for TGW Logistics and we look forward to working with him."

In addition to his experience as CTO of KION Group, Henry Puhl has an international track record in industrial technology and automation, and has extensive knowledge covering the entire value chain. He is a charismatic leader with a deep understanding of the customer perspective, broad technical know-how, and a lot of transformation experience. The 52-year-old's professional career includes well-known global companies such as the CLAAS Group and John Deere (Deere & Company).

"Intralogistics is looking forward to a very positive growth market. TGW Logistics has state-of-the-art technology and unique know-how, already has a very good business base in Europe, and a lot of potential to position itself more strongly in the USA as well. We will use the transformation that has already begun in the company to elevate TGW Logistics to the top league of international players and make optimal use of market potentials," says Puhl.

TGW Future Private Foundation is convinced that TGW Logistics will further strengthen its global position in warehouse automation under Puhl's leadership and looks forward to a promising future.

Outgoing CEO Harald Schröpf, who was instrumental in paving the way for today's TGW Logistics, will retire in 2024. His commitment to TGW Logistics and his successful work are deeply appreciated. He will play a critical role in preparing the company for the transition and facilitating a smooth transition over the next few months. To ensure this he will continue to be available as an advisor to the company after February 1st.



