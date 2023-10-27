South Korea And United States Conduct Joint Large-Scale Aerial Exercise, Involving Stealth Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea and the United States will conduct a joint large-scale aerial exercise, involving stealth fighter jets, next week to enhance combined operational capabilities, Seoul's Air Force said Friday.

This was reported by Yonhap , Ukrinform reported.

According to Yonhap, the five-day Vigilant Defense 24 will kick off Monday.

In total, about 130 aircraft from South Korea and the United States will be involved, including South Korean F-35A fighters, as well as American F-35A and F-35B fighters and other combat aircraft.

"Combined flying training events like Vigilant Defense 24 are entirely defensive in nature, are not related to any current real-world threats or situations and are not intended to be threatening or provocative toward any other country," the statement reads.



North Korea has long accused the allies' joint military drills of being rehearsals for an invasion.

As reported, the United States, South Korea, and Japan conducted joint air exercises near the Korean Peninsula for the first time.