Qatar Go Down Fighting In Semi-Final

Action during the semi-final of the Asian Qualifying Tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, between Qatar and Bahrain, at Al Duhail Indoor Sports Hall, yesterday.
Qatar yesterday missed the opportunity to secure a berth in the Paris Games following a semi-final defeat against Bahrain.
Qatar went down fighting with a score of 29-30 as Bahrain advanced to the title clash against Japan, who defeated South Korea 34-23 in the second semi-final yesterday. Qatar will take on South Korea tomorrow in the third place play-off before the final.
The winners of the Doha tournament will secure their ticket to Paris Games, while the runner-up will secure a place in the 2024 IHF Men's Olympic Qualification Tournaments.
