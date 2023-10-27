Ministers From Greece And Cyprus Discuss Situation In Israel Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cypriot Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has met with his Greek counterpart Michalis Giorgallas in Thessaloniki.

Discussions focused on the ongoing conflict raging between Israel and Hamas.

It was“extremely important and interesting that we had the opportunity to review the situation in our broader region,” Dendias said.“There are a number of very important issues that must be discussed, about which we need to have joint views and a mutual understanding.”

