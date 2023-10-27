Watch: Sri Reddy Abuses Pawan Kalyan, Shows Middle Finger

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu actress Sri Reddy has slammed Pawan Kalyan over his recent advice to her on handling the casting couch and sexual exploitation issue in Tollywood. She used derogatory language against the actor-turned-politician and flashed her middle finger to him in public.

Speaking to media, Reddy asked Kalyan to spread a message to his fans not to troll her online. She also created drama by hitting herself with slippers and said, "I am hitting myself with my slippers for calling him my brother. No women should treat you like their brother," with that she started abused him and showed her middle finger before storming out.

A few days ago, Pawan Kalyan told media that rather than sensationalism, Sri Reddy should immediately go and file complaints with the police. Here is what he said on her protest over casting couch, "Instead of protesting in this manner on the roads, they should go to the police and say that injustice has been done. Let them handle it."

Filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma has again defended Sri Reddy by tweeting, "Any act of rebelliousness will always shock people and they will negatively react to the rebel as a person rather than trying to understand the cause behind it ..This is true of Che Guevara @MsSriReddy and also @PawanKalyan Its unfortunate but unavoidable in today's times." (SIC)

Sri Reddy has created an uproar in Telugu film industry by protesting against issues bothering women in Tollywood.

