Fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum Opens

Tbilisi: The fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum was opened yesterday by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi. The two-day forum is being held under the theme“Connecting Today Resilient Tomorrow”.

Over 2,000 participants from around 60 countries are participating in the conferences and panel discussions where political and business leaders and domain experts along with the media will brainstorm the future of regional and global trade and connectivity.

“Georgia is ready to play its crucial role of regional hub energy transit, freight transportation and digital interconnections. We have initiated several high profile projects of strategic importance that carry a global impact in addressing energy security and climate change,” Garibashvili said during the opening remarks.

Talking about the value of peace and cost of war, the Georgian Prime Minister told the forum that“One of the major goals of my Government is to avoid war and secure peace. Despite issues posed by our geographic location, regional and global security challenges, including ongoing war in Ukraine and alarming tensions in the Middle East, through prudent policies and close coordination with our partners, we have managed to keep our people and country safe while contributing as a responsible member of the international community.”

The opening saw Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Dritan Abazović, Prime Minister of Montenegro and Roberta Casali, Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in a panel moderated by Ghida Fakhry, International broadcast journalist.

Casali in her remarks said that this Forum is very important because it strengthens regional cooperation and focuses on how this extraordinary country can develop together with other countries that exist in the Caucasus and Central Asia.



“The mission and main theme of this year's forum is by connecting today to make tomorrow resilient and in this regard forum will serve as an international platform for multilateral high-level dialogue among senior policymakers, businesses and community leaders to discuss common challenges of countries and to find solutions, that make a strong, positive impact on the region and the global economy,” a mission statement said.

Ten thematic panel sessions and parallel panel discussions will be held within the Forum. The topical issues to be covered at the sessions include the increasing role of the Middle Corridor, development of the transport and logistics connectivity, financial sector, communication, energy, tourism, technologies, etc. The second day of the Forum is devoted to the discussion of Georgia's investment opportunities and bilateral meetings (B2B). The Forum was successfully held previously in 2019, 2017 and 2015.