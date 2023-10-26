Kazakhstan To Supply Green Hydrogen To EU Via Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Hyrasia One (a
subsidiary of SVEVIND Energy Group, which produces green hydrogen
in Kazakhstan) and Semurg Invest (the owner and operator of the
Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal at Port Kuryk, Mangystau
region of Kazakhstan) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to
ship green hydrogen and ammonia through Port Kuryk, Trend reports.
By signing the Memorandum of Understanding, both parties agreed
to collaborate closely in order to connect the green hydrogen and
ammonia project Hyrasia One to Sarzha MMT at Port Kuryk, as well as
to develop a new logistics focal point along the Global Gateway
route in the Caspian Sea region.
Up to 2 million tons of green hydrogen or 11 million tons of
green ammonia are expected to be supplied to worldwide markets from
the Mangystau region in south-western Kazakhstan in 2032. The MoC
states that both firms intend to expand and run Port Kuryk as the
primary terminal for storing, transporting, and exporting Hyrasia
One's trading commodities along the Caspian Sea route.
The signing by Wolfgang Kropp, CEO of Hyrasia One, and Madina
Anet, Business Development Director of Semurg Invest, was attended
by Margulan Baimukhan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of
Belgium, and Marat Karabayev, the Minister of Transport of the
Republic of Kazakhstan.
"This arrangement allows us to expand our transportation
capacities and global shipping options. The Trans-Caspian route, in
particular, is critical for Europe. The route has been confirmed by
Deutsche Bahn engineering and consultancy to be capable of
transporting up to 11 million tons per year from Hyrasia One's site
to the EU.," noted Wolfgang Kropp.
Other transport routes by train or combined rail or ship are
also feasible and under further review. In order to reach other
potential markets, such as Asia, the Middle East, and others, the
establishment of Port Kuryk as a global hydrogen terminal is also
enormously important, Kropp said.
To implement the MoC, the port infrastructure must include
adequate capacity for transshipment of up to 11 million tons of
ammonia per year. In this regard, Semurg Invest plans to build a
dedicated terminal in Port Kuryk.
"We are confident that this collaboration agreement will help to
improve Kuryk Port's growth potential, and Semurg Invest is
thrilled to add a new terminal project to the Sarzha MMT portfolio.
Semurg Invest's first green hydrogen/ammonia export terminal in the
Caspian Sea and along the Trans-Capian route, along with the
Hyrasia One project, will play a vital part in this value chain,
putting Kazakhstan on the map of world-scale green initiatives,"
said Madina Anet, Business Development Director of Semurg
Invest.
Hyrasia One, together with Deutsche Bahn AG, has already
completed an analysis of possible routes for exporting products to
Europe and Asia. Experts have labeled the Trans-Caspian route to
Europe, through the ports in Kazakhstan (Kuryk), Azerbaijan, and
Georgia, as one of the most promising. Its total length will be
over 8,700 km, and the delivery speed will be 25 days.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
MENAFN26102023000187011040ID1107314284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.