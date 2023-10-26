Russia Amasses About 100,000 Soldiers In Lymankupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy keeps trying to recapture Kupyansk, an important supply hub.

"Lyman–Kupyansk direction is one of the hottest in the area of our responsibility. There, the enemy does not stop trying to recapture Kupyansk – an important hub for supplying its units. But we were preparing for these active hostilities which began in October. Appropriate defense structures were built," Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio said, Ukrinform reports with reference to ArmyInform .

According to him, the enemy launched 613 strikes and nine airstrikes, 17 combat engagements occurred in Lyman–Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours. At the same time, 194 Russians were eliminated. According to Fitio, the enemy did not have any strategic successes.

He also noted that the quantitative composition of the enemy group in Lyman–Kupyansk direction had not changed due to new reserves to re-staff the destroyed units and totaled about 100,000.

The situation near Bakhmut remains tense but under control. Ukrainian service members hold active defense and go on the offensive and improve their tactical position at any good opportunity.

Over the past day, 15 combat engagements took place near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka, and more than 100 occupiers were killed. The number of strikes here remains extremely high – 466. The enemy used 13 kamikaze drones and launched three airstrikes by Su-25 aircraft.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed two MSTA-B howitzers, two D-20 howitzers and two more D-30 howitzers yesterday.