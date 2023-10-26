Azerbaijan, British Council Sign Protocol On Co-Op In Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The
Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the British
Council signed a protocol of intent between the two organizations
to continue cooperation in the field of education and teaching
English, paying special attention to the development of English
teachers, Trend reports.
The relevant document was signed within the framework
of the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the British
Council's activities in Azerbaijan.
The British Council's Regional Director for Europe,
Joanna Burke, highlighted the successful implementation of the
programs in cooperation with both local and international
partners.
"These programs have provided platforms for
self-expression and collaboration, allowing us to share valuable
experience gained in the UK with a wider audience. Our anniversary
is a special occasion to celebrate the strong relations that we
have built in Azerbaijan. We would like to express our gratitude
for these 30 years of successful partnership and look forward to
another 30 years of cooperation," Burke said.
Nargiz Hajiyeva, Director of the British Council for
Azerbaijan, noted that the British Council plays a central role in
supporting Azerbaijan with high-quality and inclusive English
language teaching, and also closely cooperates with the Ministry of
Science and Education of Azerbaijan.
"The Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic
of Azerbaijan is a long-standing partner of the British Council,
and for many years we have contributed to positive changes in the
English language and education sector of the country. I am pleased
to share with you that just before this solemn reception, we signed
a protocol of intent between the two organizations to continue our
cooperation in the field of English language and education, paying
special attention to the development of English language teachers,"
Hajiyeva said.
She also stressed that Azerbaijan's cooperation with
the British Council makes it possible to have a positive impact on
thousands of students, teachers, scientists and politicians,
helping them acquire the skills necessary to transform life and
build a better world.
The British Council has been operating in Azerbaijan
since 1993, creating opportunities and establishing ties with the
UK. The British Council has sought to promote mutual understanding
and trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and the UK since the
beginning of its activities in the countries.
The British Council is an international organization
of the UK aimed at the development of cultural ties and education.
The organization is active in more than 200 countries and has
offices in more than 100 countries around the world.
