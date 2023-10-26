Azerbaijan, British Council Sign Protocol On Co-Op In Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the British Council signed a protocol of intent between the two organizations to continue cooperation in the field of education and teaching English, paying special attention to the development of English teachers, Trend reports.

The relevant document was signed within the framework of the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the British Council's activities in Azerbaijan.

The British Council's Regional Director for Europe, Joanna Burke, highlighted the successful implementation of the programs in cooperation with both local and international partners.

"These programs have provided platforms for self-expression and collaboration, allowing us to share valuable experience gained in the UK with a wider audience. Our anniversary is a special occasion to celebrate the strong relations that we have built in Azerbaijan. We would like to express our gratitude for these 30 years of successful partnership and look forward to another 30 years of cooperation," Burke said.

Nargiz Hajiyeva, Director of the British Council for Azerbaijan, noted that the British Council plays a central role in supporting Azerbaijan with high-quality and inclusive English language teaching, and also closely cooperates with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

"The Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a long-standing partner of the British Council, and for many years we have contributed to positive changes in the English language and education sector of the country. I am pleased to share with you that just before this solemn reception, we signed a protocol of intent between the two organizations to continue our cooperation in the field of English language and education, paying special attention to the development of English language teachers," Hajiyeva said.

She also stressed that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the British Council makes it possible to have a positive impact on thousands of students, teachers, scientists and politicians, helping them acquire the skills necessary to transform life and build a better world.

The British Council has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993, creating opportunities and establishing ties with the UK. The British Council has sought to promote mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and the UK since the beginning of its activities in the countries.

The British Council is an international organization of the UK aimed at the development of cultural ties and education. The organization is active in more than 200 countries and has offices in more than 100 countries around the world.