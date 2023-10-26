Dubai Rain Alert: Airport Passengers Urged To Use Metro Drivers Warned Of Traffic Congestion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 5:57 PM

Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 5:58 PM

Passengers departing and arriving at Dubai Airports have been urged to use the Metro due to traffic congestion on the roads. The police posted the alert on social media on Thursday as heavy rains, lightning and thunder hit Dubai.

In another alert, the police urged motorists heading to Airport Road to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. The force said the road must be proritised for travellers landing at Dubai Airports.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rains and thunder around Dubai and Sharjah airports. No flight delays have been reported as at 5.30pm on Thursday.

Weather-related social media handle Storm Centre showed a video of lightning striking the world's largest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) warned of delays on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road at the entrance of Sharjah due to rainwater accumulation.“You can use Al Khail Rd., Emirates Rd., and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. as alternative routes.”

ALSO READ:

Rain in UAE: Police issue safety tips; list of fines explained

Watch: Thunderstorm, lightning hit UAE; authorities issue urgent advisory for motorists

Dubai rain alert: Expect traffic delay on major road towards Sharjah