Prospex Takes To The Skies With The Radio Sync Solar World Time Chronograph

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Precision and reliability These qualities, above all else, are what all pilots need from the watches that they take with them into the Seiko. The new Prospex Radio Sync Solar World Time Chronograph offers a precision of one second every 100,000 years and the reliability of a solar-powered caliber that never needs a battery change. A new standard in watches for pilots is set.

A new Radio Wave caliber



The three new models in this collection feature a new, more powerful radio wave caliber, which can receive time signals across a much wider geographic area than ever before, delivering greatly enhanced coverage in Europe and China, as well as throughout the USA and Japan. When conditions allow, the time is synchronized automatically, up to three times a day, to the atomic clock signals broadcast in Japan, USA, China and Germany, and, of course, this adjustment can also be done manually, at any time and at the press of a single button.



Radio Wave technology, optimized for pilots



In addition to radio wave precision, these new creations offer the professional specifications with which Prospex is synonymous, optimized for pilots who fly, professionally or for pleasure, all over the world. Calibre 8B92 features world time and chronograph functions. It displays 25 time zones and a rotary slide rule on the bezel allows easy calculations and conversion of distance, fuel load, weight and speed. Their exterior design is also made with the real-life needs of the pilot in mind.



The bezel edging is designed to be easy to grip. The top surfaces of the buttons on the 3 o'clock and 9 o'clock sides of the case are different, thus minimizing the risk of pressing the wrong button. Those on the 3 o'clock side control the stopwatch while those on the 9 o'clock side are for the radio sync and world time functions. The hands and indices are coated with Lumibrite and the Hardlex crystal has an anti-reflective coating, all to ensure high legibility, at a single glance. For the full line-up, please visit

