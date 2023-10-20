Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 57.6M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 20, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 57.6 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, harvesting operations were completed within more than 8.275 million hectares with the yielding capacity of 47.4 quintals per hectare. More than 39.228 million tonnes of grain was threshed.

Ukrainian farmers already gathered more than 22.359 million tonnes of wheat from 4.694 million hectares (with the yielding capacity of 47.6 quintals per hectare), 9.282 million tonnes of corn from more than 1.376 million hectares (67.4 quintals per hectare), 5.863 million tonnes of barley from 1.504 million hectares (39 quintals per hectare), and 396.8 thousand tonnes of peas from 154.4 thousand hectares (25.7 quintals per hectare).

Additionally, Ukrainian farmers harvested 203.6 thousand tonnes of buckwheat from 136.6 thousand hectares (with the yielding capacity of 14.9 quintals per hectare), 162.4 thousand tonnes of millet from 77.4 thousand hectares (21 quintals per hectare), and 961.6 thousand tonnes of other grain and leguminous crops from 331.2 thousand hectares.

More than 2 million tonnes of grain was threshed in each of the following regions: Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi. Meanwhile, the Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions threshed more than 3 million tonnes of grain each. Grain harvesting operations were completed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As for oilseed crops, Ukrainian farmers already harvested 18.457 million tonnes of them from 7.395 million hectares. A total of 10.211 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were gathered from more than 4.357 million hectares (with the yielding capacity of 23.4 quintals per hectare), 4.241 million tonnes of soybeans – from more than 1.641 million hectares (25.8 quintals per hectare), 4.005 million tonnes of rapeseed – from 1.396 million hectares (28.7 quintals per hectare).

In addition, Ukrainian farmers harvested 5.912 million tonnes of sugar beets from 125.3 thousand hectares (with the yielding capacity of 471.9 quintals per hectare).

A reminder that the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry expects Ukraine's gross harvest of grain and oilseed crops to reach 79.1 million tonnes in 2023.