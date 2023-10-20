Leawo Presented A Spook

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Oct 20, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Nov 19th, 2023, Shenzhen – It's that bewitching time of year, and Leawo is ready to cast a spell on multimedia enthusiasts with its hair-raising Halloween Sales event . This annual extravaganza promises a plethora of treats for those seeking to upgrade their digital entertainment experience. The biggest surprise is that CleverGet's All-in-1 bundle, which originally cost $3098.25 and comes with all 35 downloader modules, is now only at a price of $219.95. Customers can also receive a marketable DVD Creator as a Halloween giveaway gift, and all singles are guaranteed a minimum discount of 30%. Read on for further details.

Hauntingly Good Offers

92% Off CleverGet All-in-One 10: $219.95 for Lifetime

Upgrade the video downloading experience with CleverGet's cutting-edge tools this spring. A 92% discount is offered for 35 different downloading modules in CleverGet - Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader , Netflix Downloader, Disney+ Downloader, etc. People can download favourite movies easily with CleverGet for buffering-free playback. For a better offer, customers can get single CleverGet downloading modules with 50% off for a lifetime license.

70% off Leawo All-in-1 Bundle: $173.89 for 1-year license

It covers all 4K Blu-ray/ Blu-ray/ DVD/ video/ photo/ audio solution tools, including Prof. Media 13 + Prof. DRM + PhotoIns + iTransfer + Music Recorder + Tunes Cleaner + UHD Drive Tool + CleverGet Video Downloader. Movies and TV series lovers can surely get their interest in this bundle since downloading video online for offline playback is a breeze with this toolkit. And CleverGet Video Downloader is the recent achievement of Leawo Software in the field of offline file, which will certainly give a better experience. What's more, users are able to record music, beautify photos, handle UHD source content, etc.

60% Off Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit: $143.92 for Lifetime

60% off Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit is exactly what they need. It can decrypt, rip, and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to video/audio files in various formats, burn photo/video files to Blu-ray/DVD content, copy and back up Blu-ray/DVD movies, remove Cinavia watermark from Blu-ray to get Cinavia-free Blu-ray copies, etc.

60% Off Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit: $123.94 for Lifetime

Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit is designed for handling Blu-ray of higher definition: downgrade 4K/UHD Blu-ray drive firmware, decrypt, rip and convert 4K Blu-ray to 1080P or other videos, copy and back up 4K Blu-ray movies to computer or blank disc in 1:1 or movie-only backup mode. With higher output quality, tools here work better than others in the market.

50% Off PhotoIns: $54.97 for Lifetime

This spring, enhance photo collection with the amazing photo beautifying tools. Whether it's adding filters, retouching or enhancing the lighting, PhotoIns is perfect for creating stunning images. This is a 3-in-1 photo solution package including AI Photo Enhancer, Photo BG Remover and Photo Enlarger: Automatically enhance Valentine's photo quality, remove/change photo background, and enlarge photos by up to 40X.

Magic Power for DVD Creation

Leawo offered a DVD Creator freebie for everyone. Users can use it to convert and burn funny Halloween videos/pictures/ISO image files to DVD discs, folders, and/or ISO image files, with a video editor, menu designer and other wonderful features. Keep the Halloween holiday fun for future review or share freely.

Spring into Savings with Exclusive 30% Discounts Coupon

Don't miss out on the incredible discount coupon from Leawo. All singles on the website are now available at a minimum discount of 30%. Visitors can click and copy the coupon code to start the trial order easily.

Know more details on the website:

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.