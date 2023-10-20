Indian Advanced Light Helicopter Here On Training Mission With Lankan Air Force

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, October 20: The Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), arrived at SLAF base Katunayake for training of Sri Lanka Air Force Pilots and Sri Lanka Navy ships for ship-borne helicopter operations on 19 October.

The training is about familiarising SLAF pilots with the ALH and providing co-pilot experience. Further, the training team is also about deck landing practice on-board Sri Lanka Navy Ships..

The training deployment is in line with the capacity-building initiative of the Government of India amongst its neighbours as part of 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

The engagement would also foster closer interoperability and seamless conduct of coordinated Maritime Operations.

It may be recalled that the deployment of the indigenous ALH helicopter in Sri Lanka was undertaken from 23-31 March 2022 for the training of SLAF pilots for co-pilot experience during deck landings and Landing training for SLN personnel which is a niche capability to achieve. The high level of understanding and coordination between the Armed Forces of the two countries further cement the close relations achieved through millennia old friendly ties between the two neighbours.

