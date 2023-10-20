Tehran Not To Forgive Armenia's Refusal - PM Pashinyan's Forced Decision

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The South
Caucasus takes the spotlight of global powers, Trend reports.
The 2020 second Karabakh war, which transformed the region's
realities, has heightened international interest. Three years ago,
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan suggested the "3+3"
framework with the intention to develop a process comprising three
South Caucasus countries and their neighbors - Russia, Turkey, and
Iran. Despite Georgia's initial unwillingness to join, the first
meeting in this style took place. However, given the rapid dynamics
in the region, the value of this format for Tbilisi has
substantially expanded.
Despite initial optimism that agreement on these organizational
concerns would be reached quickly, global and regional processes,
particularly Armenia's disruptive posture, appear to have brought
the matter of additional meetings in the "3+3" format to a halt.
However, the recent announcement of a conference of foreign
ministers in the aforementioned format in Iran gives cause to
assume that Armenia's participation in this meeting, even if only
to give the impression of contributing to regional security, can
help to clarify many concerns in the South Caucasus in the
future.
In this context, two important issues can be underlined. The
fact that Tehran, whose relations with Baku were tense after the
second Karabakh war, will host the next meeting in this format can
be seen as a message that the "ice" between Azerbaijan and Iran has
already "melted".
Furthermore, Armenia, regarded as a Russian bastion, has agreed
to this summit while expressing a willingness to shift away from
the Kremlin and toward the West. Armenia's Prime Minister, Nikol
Pashinyan, has made it apparent that he plans to distance himself
from Russia by declining to attend the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) summit in Bishkek.
Pashinyan did not visit Kyrgyzstan, which would have taken only
two hours, but instead went to Granada, which is far further away.
Furthermore, Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia's Foreign Minister, declined
to attend the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in early
October.
So, what made Armenia agree to the Iran meeting? Pashinyan
appears to be realizing the impossibility of an immediate break
with Russia, a departure from its area of influence. Otherwise, why
would Armenia, which has avoided venues where Russia is present in
recent days, accept to a conference in Tehran?
Iran's stance is another factor. Armenia most certainly received
this proposition from Tehran and recognizes that rejecting it may
result in the country losing Iran's support in the future. It's
probable that Armenia realizes that separating itself from Iran for
no obvious cause will be viewed badly by Tehran.
The essence of the "3+3" format lies in the approach of solving
regional problems through regional actors. Iran has shown increased
activity in recent days, as it acknowledges that the proposal of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the most
advantageous option for the region.
For this reason, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian, during his meeting with the Secretary of the
Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated that the
processes in the Caucasus can be resolved with the participation of
local actors and neighbors in the region.
The "3+3" format was also discussed during a phone call between
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart
on October 10.
And finally, Armenia is obligated to engage in this framework,
even if only to provide the appearance of contributing to regional
security. However, if Pashinyan actually believes in this method,
why does he continue to call on Strasbourg, Brussels, and Paris to
intervene in the region's affairs? The solution to this question is
likewise obvious. The Pashinyan government must finally recognize
that the region's problems must and will be solved within the
region, not beyond at all - in the European Parliament or
Strasbourg.
