French Colonialism Persists To This Day - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. French
colonialism continues to this day, the representative of the
Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, said at the international
conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and
injustice", Trend reports.
"Millions of Africans were driven to the Caribbean region.
Today, we see a lack of human rights and injustice on the American
continent. Organizations that have acknowledged the presence of
unfairness are pushing for action, but France refuses to debate the
issue," he stressed.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023 by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
