Dvdfab Debuts Its All-New Unifab Solution For Premier Video Editing And Enhancement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

official page of unifab

upscale video to HDR with unifab

unifab

Brandly-New UniFab is Released: AI-Powered Video Editing and Upscaling Solution to Enhance Your Video Experience

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DVDFab is thrilled to present the latest addition to its software suite, the comprehensive UniFab All-In-One. This revolutionary product offers nine integrated modules for easy video editing and enhancement, eliminating the struggle of working with videos.The all-new All-In-One version of UniFab contains nine modules, namely, UniFab Video Converter, UniFab Video Enlarger AI, UniFab HDR Upscaler AI , UniFab Audio Upmix AI, VideoCruise, Toolkit, Smoother AI (coming soon), Deshake AI (coming soon), Deinterlace AI (coming soon).The software has added new features to improve the user's working experience with the program. Let's look at the latest updates.New: HDR upscaling and audio upmix innovations in one softwareNew: Empowers superior video quality with Dolby vision and 4K resolution upscalingNew: Convert and compress videos while retaining original qualityUpscale Video to HDR Standard and upscale SDR to HDR10In a landscape where Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) often results in dull images and lackluster details, HDR technology emerges as a game-changer. HDR video enhances the color spectrum and brightness range of images significantly, enriching details in highlights and shadows for an immersive user experience.UniFab is taking it a step further by ensuring compatibility with HDR10, the most widespread HDR standard, adopted by a plethora of HDR display devices. Utilizing advanced AI, UniFab transcodes videos from SDR to HDR10 standard in a breeze, amplifying color vibrancy and representation to emulate a true-to-life view.More details:Upscale Video to Dolby Vision and 4K ResolutionInternationally recognized, Dolby Vision offers a video standard that outshines other HDR standards, providing unparalleled visual experiences to viewers. UniFab's advanced technology successfully capitalizes on these features by generating dynamic metadata up to the Dolby Vision standard. *It's crucial to note, however, that Dolby Vision video content can only be viewed on devices fully supporting Dolby Vision standards.As part of its commitment to push the boundaries of video advancement, UniFab has also introduced a resolution-enhancing feature to its repertoire. This cutting-edge functionality dynamically boosts video resolution from standard definitions like 720p SD or 1080p Full HD, extending it up to an impressive 4K ultra HD. Taking video quality to new heights, the resolution-upscaling process can even double the original resolution, ensuring super-sharp and clear images.With UniFab at the forefront of video quality improvement, the future of immersive and ultra-high-definition viewing is more promising than ever.Enlarge Video Resolution up to 4KMore details:Upmix Audio to DTS 7.1 with AI to Provide Better Sound ExperienceUniFab, with its cutting-edge AI technology, introduces an innovative feature that allows audio track distribution across varied channels to upmix audio to EAC3 5.1 or DTS 7.1 formats. This enhancement creates a theater-style surround sound experience, sparking true immersion for viewers.More details:Convert Videos to Any Video Format Without Quality LossIn addition to creating a better sound experience, UniFab is meticulously built to support the conversion of over 1000 video formats, including AVI, MP4, MKV, and WMV. This comprehensive conversion capability ensures format compatibility without quality compromise, hence enabling easy video enjoyment on any portable device.Notably, UniFab has extended its services to video compression while retaining stellar quality. The software effortlessly compresses videos into any format, adjusting the file size to meet specific needs, especially for various social media platforms. This includes YouTube and Facebook, where content creators can share high-definition videos, including TrueHD, DTS-HD, and DTS X, without any quality loss. Furthermore, it can skillfully downsize a 1GB video into 100MB without sacrificing its high quality.More details:UniFab is reshaping how users consume video content, offering a remarkable solution that maintains the original quality while translating into a format that fits today's digitally-active lifestyle. UniFab VideoCruise ( ) offers a simple and efficient video creation tool with extensive functions to edit your videos like a professional and UniFab Toolkit ( ) packs 20+ handy video, audio, and image conversion and editing tools to meet diverse everyday needs.About DVDFabSince 2003, DVDFab has been dedicated to developing multimedia software to empower individuals to bring their video creativity forward. DVDFab has gained the trust of more than 120 million global users now.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN:FR:DE:JP:CN:ContactsDVDFab SoftwareEmail:Chat online:

DVDFab Service

DVDFab Software

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Other