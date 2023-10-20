DXB Terminal 3 Introduces Enhanced Smart Gates For Passport-Free Travel

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai : Dubai International Airport (DXB) has introduced a revolutionary solution to expedite the immigration process for residents arriving at or departing from Terminal 3. This pioneering system utilizes enhanced smart gates equipped with facial recognition technology, offering an efficient and seamless passport control experience.

Travelers can now complete immigration procedures within seconds, all thanks to the state-of-the-art smart gates, which recognize passengers based on their optic and facial prints. A representative from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) revealed that five of these updated smart gates have been deployed at DXB Terminal 3.

To utilize this innovative service, residents need to register using their passport or Emirates ID at DXB Terminal 3. For added convenience, the GDRFA is offering a registration facility at their pavilion during the ongoing Gitex Global event. This means that visitors to the event can effortlessly sign up for the service, making their next flight experience remarkably smoother.

The process itself is incredibly straightforward. Travelers simply walk through the smart gate while looking at the green light (camera). Unlike conventional passport scanning procedures, there is no need to present any identification documents. It's essential to ensure your face is clearly visible by removing any obstructions like glasses, face masks, or hats. Although the need for passport or boarding pass verification may still arise, the primary focus is on the efficient use of facial recognition.

Currently available at DXB Terminal 3, facial recognition technology is set to become even more accessible to passengers. The GDRFA is actively planning to implement this system across Terminals 1 and 2 in the near future. Travelers can look forward to a more streamlined and contactless immigration process as they continue to explore the innovative solutions Dubai has to offer.

