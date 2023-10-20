Kazakh Qazaqgaz Signs New Triennial Contract With China For Gas Supplies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Kazakhstan's
QazaqGaz (national gas company) has signed a new gas export
contract with China's PetroChina International for 2023–2026,
Trend reports.
The agreement was signed within the framework of the "One Belt,
One Road" Summit, with the participation of President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh delegation.
As the company explained, the signed agreement will allow the
companies to bring cooperation on the export of Kazakh gas to China
to a new, effective level.
Throughout 2023, the head of QazaqGaz held negotiations with the
management of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and
PetroChina International regarding the terms and prospects of a new
export contract with China.
Gas production volume for 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to 53.3
billion cubic meters, or 103.1 percent of the 2022 plan. Commercial
gas production amounted to 27.8 billion cubic meters, or 94 percent
of the plan.
Domestic consumption of commercial gas in Kazakhstan amounted to
19.3 billion cubic meters, or 107.2 percent of the 2022 plan;
exports were 4.6 billion cubic meters, or 85.1 percent of the
plan.
The volume of liquefied petroleum gas production (supplied to
the domestic market) amounted to 2.8 million tons, or 98 percent of
the plan.
In 2022, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China amounted to
$24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.
Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent,
to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China
accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total
trade turnover.
Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the
year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports
from the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.
