Restore Dental Incorporates Latest Cone Beam CT Technology For Precise And Safe Dental Implants

- Dr. Jieun ChiuHIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Drs. Dave and Jieun Chiu are excited to announce the addition of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) technology to their already advanced dental practice, Restore Dental. This state-of-the-art imaging system allows for precise 3D cross sections, making it the best method for successful dental implant placement.A cone beam CT machine is a specialized type of X-ray equipment that captures three-dimensional images of teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways, and bone in a single scan. This technology produces highly accurate and detailed images that are crucial for planning and placing dental implants.Unlike traditional x-rays, which only capture two-dimensional images, CBCT imaging provides a 3D view of the entire oral structure, allowing dentists to better assess bone density and quality. This is especially important for dental implant procedures as it allows for precise placement of the implant screw in the exact location with sufficient bone support.With the addition of cone beam CT technology, Restore Dental can now offer their patients a more accurate and safer approach to dental implant surgery in Highlands Ranch, CO. Here are some of the advantages it brings:Precise 3D cross sections: CBCT imaging allows for precise measurements and analysis of bone density, nerve pathways, and other structures critical for successful dental implant placement.Improved treatment planning: With a clear and detailed 3D image of the oral structure, dentists can plan each step of the dental implant procedure more accurately. This leads to better outcomes and reduced risks for patients.Reduced radiation exposure: CBCT machines use significantly less radiation compared to traditional CT scans, making it a safer option for patients.Better implant success rate: With the detailed and accurate images provided by CBCT imaging, dentists can ensure the proper placement of the implant screw, increasing the chances of a successful outcome for patients."CBCT imaging allows us to thoroughly assess the patient's oral structure and plan each step of the procedure with precision," says Dr. Dave Chiu. "This ensures that the implant is placed in the ideal location, leading to better long-term results for our patients."Dr. Jieun Chiu adds, "With CBCT technology, we can also identify any potential complications before the surgery, allowing us to address them beforehand and minimize risks for our patients."At Restore Dental, they are dedicated to staying at the forefront of dental technology in order to provide the highest quality care for their patients. Drs. Dave and Jieun Chiu believe the addition of a CBCT machine is just one example of their commitment to continuously striving to improve their practice and offer the best possible outcomes for their patients.About Restore DentalLed by Drs. Dave and Jieun Chiu, Restore Dental is dedicated to enhancing smiles and overall wellness in Highlands Ranch, CO. Whether patients are seeking Invisalign , dental implants, pediatric dentistry, or general oral care in Highlands Ranch, they welcome their community to experience their advanced techniques and friendly environment as part of their dental family.ContactRestore Dental9362 S Colorado Blvd Ste D-14Highlands Ranch, CO 80126(720) 928-9921

