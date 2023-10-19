Whelen Engineering Releases Industry-First Web Application For Programming Emergency Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upload and verify vehicle configurations from anywhere with a free account at whelen

Try Simulate today and transfer your vehicle configuration with confidence.

- Omeed Kennedy, Product Manager at Whelen EngineeringCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Whelen Engineering , a global leader in the emergency warning industry for over 70 years, has announced the release of an innovative web-based application designed to revolutionize the programming of emergency vehicle warning lights and sirens. SimulateTM allows users to effortlessly upload and verify vehicle configurations, eliminating the need for time-consuming physical testing and ensuring a seamless, error-free setup. This groundbreaking platform is set to redefine the way emergency vehicle configurations are managed, significantly saving time for installers, and offering new tools for salespersons, training, and technical support teams.In the past, programming emergency vehicle lighting and sirens required transferring configurations to a vehicle and physically inspecting the vehicle to ensure that light patterns, siren tones, and other triggerable events were programmed accurately.With Simulate, users can upload their Whelen Command® WeCanX® configurations and replicate how they will appear and sound on a vehicle. This revolutionary tool allows users to see and hear their configurations before connecting lightbars, lightheads, and CenCom Core® control systems to a vehicle, ensuring accurate operation. If changes are needed, users can make changes within Whelen Command® and reupload the file for verification, streamlining the troubleshooting process. This approach eliminates the need to wait for production installation to be completed before functional testing begins, saving time and increasing overall operational efficiency.“Simulate is a game-changer for programming vehicles,” says Omeed Kennedy, Product Manager at Whelen Engineering who led the development of the revolutionary software.“Our web-based platform provides a multi-faceted solution for customers,” Kennedy continues.“Simulate simplifies program validation, ensures accuracy, and significantly reduces the time and resources required for programming and installing emergency warning systems. Additionally, it empowers salespersons, technicians, and other support teams to better serve their customers, no matter where they're located.”Simulate marks a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency of emergency vehicle programming, is free to use, and available to the public at whelen . New features are already in development and will be available to users as they are released.

Marketing Department

Whelen Engineering

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube