Kenmore 1500E Air Purifier Wins Mom's Choice Gold Award

Kenmore PM3020 Air Purifier

Mom's Choice Gold Award

Distinguished awards recognize the best in family-friendly media, products and services

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kenmore, one of the country's longest-standing appliance makers, today announced the Kenmore 1500e Air Purifier has been honored with a Mom's Choice Gold Award®. The esteemed awards program evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators and is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.“Kenmore is committed to developing clean, smart products for the modern home,” said Sri Solur, CEO, Kenmore and Brands.“Our Air Purifier 1500e offers low maintenance, fast and powerful air purification that won't increase your energy bill. We're honored to be recognized with a Mom's Choice Gold Award for our innovation.”The Kenmore 1500e Air Purifier (model PM3020) powerfully cleans living spaces within minutes. This ENERGYSTAR® Certified product purifies up to 1,500 square feet with super low energy consumption, based on one air change per hour. Advanced three-stage filtration removes unwanted odors, dander and more with the True HEPA filter capturing 99.97 percent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns. Featuring SilentCleanTM operation, users can sleep soundly every night knowing their air quality is automatically being monitored and improved.The Kenmore 1500e Air Purifier underwent a stringent review process. The Mom's Choice Awards (MCA) evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost. To be considered for an award, each entrant submits three identical samples for testing. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The three evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.The Kenmore 1500e Air Purifier is available now at Amazon for $149. For more information on Kenmore and its line of products, visit .About Kenmore Floor Care & Cleva North AmericaKenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and the in-between. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment. Cleva North America, Inc. manufactures Kenmore® and Kenmore Elite® vacuums, air purifiers, and accessories under license for distribution at retailers worldwide. Cleva offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories. Brands include Vacmaster Professional®, Vacmaster®, DuravacTM, Armor AllTM, LawnMasterTM and Kenmore® Floorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.For more information, visit .EDITOR'S NOTE: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Kenmore Floorcare reserves the right to change specifications without notice.Media ContactDonna Loughlin MichaelsLMGPR for Kenmore408.393.5575

