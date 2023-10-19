Azerbaijan Announces Completion Of New Power Plant In Mingachevir

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The volume of
work done on the new power plant in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir has
been revealed, Trend reports.
According to Azerenerji, construction of a new power plant with
a capacity of 1,280 megawatts built on the territory of Azerbaijan
TPP in Mingachevir continues at a rapid pace.
Azerenerji informs that construction work at the power station,
the foundation of which was laid in February this year, is carried
out by specialized local companies in Azerbaijan, and Italian and
Spanish design companies control the construction of the
station.
According to Azerenerji, gas turbines and generators produced by
Italian company Ansaldo Energia have already been loaded on the
ship, sent to Azerbaijan, and will arrive in Baku port tomorrow. As
of today, foundation work and the concreting of four gas turbines,
generators, and boilers have been completed, and most of the work
on the construction of the building for gas pumping equipment, the
building of the Digital Control Center, the buildings of the
transport zone, and other areas, including work on the steel
structures of the station, has been completed.
The work on the modernization of circulation pumps in water
cooling systems, including cooling pipelines, as well as the
expansion of substations with capacities of 500 and 330 kilovolts
is being carried out at a rapid pace.
It is noted that as a result of the connection of the new power
plant with a capacity of 1,280 megawatts and the existing seventh
and eighth units of the Azerbaijan TPP, the total capacity will
amount to 1,880 megawatts. At the same time, the efficiency will
increase from 18 to 56 percent. The gas used in the gas turbines of
the new 1,280-megawatt power plant will turn water into steam
through utilization and will make it possible to produce energy
without using additional gas in the steam turbines of the 7th and
8th units of the Azerbaijan TPP. As a result of the connection, 800
million cubic meters of gas per year will be saved.
Azerenerji reports that the construction of the new station, the
creation of additional generating capacities, meeting the growing
demand for energy, increasing export opportunities, balancing the
negative consequences of the integration of renewable energy
sources into the energy system, saving natural gas in electricity
generation, and opening new jobs in the region are of particular
importance.
