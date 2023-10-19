3 Ways To Make Flossing With A Permanent Retainer Easier

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Flossing isn't fun. No one enjoys digging that thread between their teeth to remove gunk and debris. Feeling the floss slide across our gums is a uniquely dispiriting experience. Many of us only floss before a dentist appointment to limit the shame of knowing we haven't been doing our daily oral health duties.

Flossing is even more unenjoyable with a permanent retainer after treatment with clear teeth aligners. While most people can slide the floss between the crevices, a permanent retainer presents a barrier across the back of the teeth preventing easy access to the deepest corners of the gums.

But people with permanent retainers do not need to fumble around with traditional floss. There are options to make flossing easier and keep your teeth healthy while that metal wire keeps everything straight.

Floss threaders are the closest solution to traditional floss available. They seem straightforward at first glance, but patients often need clarification about how they work. To properly use a floss threader, feed about 4 inches of floss through the threader loop. Then, slide the floss underneath your retainer's wire using the threader. Pull the floss free from the threader and then floss normally.

Complete this process for both sides of each tooth. Make sure to be gentle – flossing too aggressively can harm the gums.

At first, floss threaders may take twice as long as traditional floss when done correctly. But it's a necessary part of your retainer journey – and the longer you do it, the more adept you'll become. With consistent practice, you'll be floss threading like a pro sooner rather than later.

Superfloss is the brand name of a product from Oral-B, and similar brands are also available. This type of floss is similar to a floss threader and is especially effective for people with braces or permanent retainers. It has a stiffened end that guides the floss under the wire, making it easier to thread the floss through tight areas. Superfloss also contains a spongy part made of a thicker material that helps clean around the appliance. This texture makes plaque removal easier in hard-to-reach places.

Finally, the thread contains standard floss. Like floss threaders, this process should be done on both sides of each tooth.

There is no perfect substitute for good old-fashioned flossing, but water flossers offer a close alternative. These products provide a jet of pulsating water that acts as floss between the teeth and below the gum line. The pressurized water is powerful enough to remove plaque and debris. Water flossers are particularly useful for people with permanent retainers because you simply need to point and shoot instead of the cumbersome flossing process.

While many dentists recommend water flossers, they should generally be used as an add-on to standard flossing. Additionally, the cost may be an issue for some patients. Low-end water flossers may be less effective despite being extremely affordable, and the best options can be over $100.

Water flossers and other shiny new oral care products do not replace good brushing and flossing. Keep this in mind if you're tempted to invest in a water flosser. Consistent brushing and daily flossing are still the best way to clean your teeth and gums.

Flossing is a pain for us all, especially for those of us with permanent retainers. Floss threaders and water flossers offer the chance to make things easier while keeping peak oral hygiene. Remember how much teeth aligners cost and remind yourself that flossing is part of the process for making that cost worthwhile. Talk with your dentist or orthodontist about their recommendations and remember – practice makes permanent!