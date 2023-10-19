UN Official: It Is Important To Ensure Active Participation Of Women In Public Life

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The UN representative spoke about the work done in the sphere of
prevention of early marriages in Azerbaijan, "In Azerbaijan, we
work closely with non-governmental organizations to protect women's
rights, combat gender-based violence and prevent early marriage. It
is important to ensure the active participation of women in public
Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said
this during her speech at the 6th Congress of Women of
Azerbaijan.
Speaking about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Andreeva
noted that Azerbaijan is working in this direction
"The 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women is an excellent platform
for cooperation. I think this meeting will contribute to
cooperation. ."
Noting the importance of increasing the activity of Azerbaijani
women in the decision-making process, the UN representative noted
that they are determined to protect their rights:
"Raising the level of education and employment of young girls is
one of the important issues." said the UN Resident Coordinator
It should be noted that the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women is
being held on the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, which gathered about 600
women from all regions of Azerbaijan, is being held on the occasion
of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who
founded the women's movement in our country, as well as the 25th
anniversary of the first Women's Congress.
State officials of the Republic of Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and
Tajikistan, deputies of parliament, government and non-governmental
organizations, as well as representatives of international
organizations and embassies of foreign countries in our country,
including representatives of all regions of the republic, will also
take part in the Congress. Prominent social-political figures will
take part, who will discuss the mentioned issues and bring their
proposals to the attention of the public.
