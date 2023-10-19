Junior Gymnasts Qualified For 31St European Championships In Acrobatic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani junior gymnasts have qualified for the final of 31st
European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics held in Varna,
Bulgaria.
The women's gymnastic group composed of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zahra
Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri will vie for the medals in the
dynamic routines final. The championships will last until October
22, Azernews reports.
Previously, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team brought home
all classes of medals from the Friendship-2023 International
Tournament held in Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic.
Azerbaijani representatives in the competitions included members
of the trampoline gymnastics team: Farhad Mustafayev, Ayan
Shabanova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ali Niftaliyev,
Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Omar Gasimli, Samira Huseynova, and
Nijat Mirzayev.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
