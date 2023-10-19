Junior Gymnasts Qualified For 31St European Championships In Acrobatic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani junior gymnasts have qualified for the final of 31st European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics held in Varna, Bulgaria.

The women's gymnastic group composed of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zahra Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri will vie for the medals in the dynamic routines final. The championships will last until October 22, Azernews reports.

Previously, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team brought home all classes of medals from the Friendship-2023 International Tournament held in Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic.

Azerbaijani representatives in the competitions included members of the trampoline gymnastics team: Farhad Mustafayev, Ayan Shabanova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Omar Gasimli, Samira Huseynova, and Nijat Mirzayev.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.