Germany dispatches most specialized military units to Cyprus for possible crisis in Middle-East

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, the German government has dispatched some of its most specialized military units to Cyprus in anticipation of potential crisis scenarios in the Middle East, specifically in Israel and Gaza. According to sources in national security, the German Army's elite Special Forces Command (KSK) has been stationed on the Eastern Mediterranean island. Additionally, the Navy Special Forces unit, also known as combat swimmers (KSM), and the federal police's Special Forces unit specializing in hostage rescue (GSG 9) have also been deployed to the region.



Reports from the German tabloid Bild suggest that Berlin is bracing for a wide range of scenarios amidst the ongoing escalation between Israel and the Gaza-based Hamas militant group. The conflict erupted when Hamas launched a major offensive against Israel, bombarding it with rockets and briefly gaining control over Israeli settlements near Gaza. The ensuing confrontations between militants and the Israeli military resulted in over 1,400 casualties on the Israeli side, primarily civilians, according to official figures.



During their raid, the militants also took more than 200 individuals hostage, a fact confirmed by Hamas. Among the captives, Bild reports that a "double-digit number" are German citizens. The presence of Special Forces units in the area signifies a readiness to potentially conduct rescue operations. Additionally, these specialized units could be utilized for evacuating German nationals working in Gaza or facilitating the safe departure of Germans from Lebanon should the conflict between Israel and Hamas extend into that territory.



This strategic deployment underscores Germany's proactive approach to safeguarding its citizens and interests in the face of an escalating crisis in the Middle East.



