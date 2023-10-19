(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The Assembly Place Launches Its Largest Co-Living Space Till Date Campus by The Assembly Place - Premium Co-Living Student Accommodation



SINGAPORE, Oct 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Assembly Place (TAP) has successfully launched its largest co-living space till date. Campus by the Assembly Place is Singapore's first premium co-living student accommodation situated along 116 Lorong J and 119 Lorong K Telok Kurau, spanning more than 100,000 sqft with more than 20 facilities tailored for students, such as social kitchens, study pods, indoor gym and outdoor CrossFit zone and with landscapes that boast of hideout gardens and pavilions. There are a total of 426 beds in this asset.

“Many thoughts have been put into the design of this space since we took over the asset in May this year.” said Eugene Lim, CEO and Founder of The Assembly Place.“We realise that most student accommodation in Singapore would just have a single bed with a small desk beside it. What we have created is a self-sufficient loft system that our students can still enjoy their own privacy while staying with fellow members in the room. These pod-like system comes with its own bed, wardrobe, study table, as well as a space to put their luggage and even shelves for their books. Each space comes with its own lighting system and power sockets for charging of laptops and other electronics” he added.

“We have also engaged renown landscape architect, Ecoplan with our landscape design. With a site that spans more than 100,000 sqft, we want to ensure that the landscape and facilities that is

created will be suitable for our students” said Lim.

More than just spaces, The Assembly Place is in the business of building a robust community. With the launch of Campus, TAP will have more than 1800 keys and is on target to cross 2000 keys by the end of this year.“As our community grow and with more members in our database, we can have more scalable and meaningful community events” says Lim.“We are very excited with the many

programs that have been lined up at Campus which will also benefit our wider community. The joy is always to see our members connecting and making meaningful friendships, especially for our overseas friends during their stay in Singapore.”

Strengthening The Assembly Place's Position as the Accommodation of Choice

Other than the launch of Campus, The Assembly place has also secured 2 more buildings, 18 Roberts Lane, by Goodland Group and 21 Lor 13 Geylang. These 2 additions will add on another 55 keys to

TAP's growing portfolio and stronghold in these areas. Renovation works has started for both projects and they will be launched by the end of this year.

TAP has also recently launched its second serviced residences, The Assembly Place, Serviced Residences @ River Valley which is located at 3 Tank Road and their third serviced residences located at 18 Penhas is slated to be launched by the end of the month.

These will add on to the range of accommodation choices that can cater to the different needs of our members and strengthen TAP's position to be the accommodation of choice.

Strong Occupancy Rate

In early April this year, TAP took over Feng Lai Mansion, an 80 keys apartment block located at 39 Lorong 30 Geylang. It was launched in two phases during the third week of May after completing major renovation and uplifting works. Within the first 2 months of launch, TAP has managed to achieved 100% occupancy rate for this property. The strong take up rate can be attributed to the convenient location, attractive room rates and the growing demand of quality accommodation in the area.

Since the launch of the residential building block at 6 Duke's Road and 551 Bukit Timah Road in February this year, all of the 42 keys within the property were fully leased within the first six weeks of launch and demand and occupancy has remained strong till date.

With the shift in mindsets and lifestyle preferences, TAP is optimistic that demand and occupancy for co-living will remain strong due to its cost-efficiency, social connections and convenience.

About The Assembly Place

The Assembly Place is a homegrown Co-Living brand that was founded in 2019 and started from a humble beginning of 6 rooms in 2019. It is the first Co-Living operator in Singapore to cover the full spectrum of accommodation spaces, to be the accommodation of choice. The Assembly Place aims to foster connections and build an inclusive community.

