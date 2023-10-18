Retort Stand-Up Pouche Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2029 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global stand-up pouches market was valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2029, growing at a cagr 8.1% from 2023 to 2029. The increase in health awareness and rising per capita income is driving the growth of the market.

Berry Global Inc, Amcor Plc, Mondi, Sealed Air, Coveris, Smurfit Kappa, Huhtamaki, Sonoco, ProAmpac, Constantia Flexibles, LD Packaging Co.,Ltd, Mingyue Packaging, Beaufy Group Ltd, Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd, TedPack Company Limited, Chaoan Chengtai Printing Co., Ltd, MST Packaging Co.,Ltd, Guangdong Danqing Plastic Packaging & Printing Co., Ltd, DXC PACK, Lanker Pack, and other.

Recent Developments in Stand-up Pouches Market:

In June 2021, Amcor launched a specialty multi-chamber pouch for drug-device combination products. The Dual Chamber Pouch has already won a 2021 Award from the Flexible Packaging Association for its technical innovation and material structure.

Rollstock

Round Bottom

Folded Bottom

Industrial

Medical

Clothing

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for stand-up pouches:

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for stand-up pouches, followed by North America and Europe. China is the largest country-wise market in the region, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. The use of stand-up pouches in the region has increased due to various features such as cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from highly populated countries such as India and China

