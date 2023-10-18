Iran Confirms End Of UN Restrictions On Missile Programmes, As U.S. Imposes New Sanctions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 19 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran confirmed yesterday, the“unconditional” end of the restrictions imposed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on its missile-related activities, while the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Tehran's missile and drone programmes.

In a statement published on its website, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said,“Today, the last part of the anti-Iran restrictions, including assets freeze and financial restrictions on certain Iranian individuals and entities, imposed for years by the UNSC, in areas related to missile activities and exchange of relevant services and technologies, were terminated unconditionally.”

The statement warned that any action aiming to impose sanctions or restrictions on Iran's defence interactions and cooperation is now in contradiction with the termination of the restrictions under UNSC Resolution 2231, stressing Iran's right to implement necessary measures to safeguard its national interests.

However, on the same day, the U.S. took a series of measures to imply that, Iran's missile programme would remain sanctioned even after the expiration of the UNSC restrictions.

Washington yesterday announced new sanctions on a group of people and firms, over alleged links to Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes.

Furthermore, in a statement published on its website on Tuesday, the European Council said, it“decided to take the necessary steps to maintain the restrictive measures under the EU non-proliferation regime on Iran.”

“The council evaluated that, there are valid reasons to refrain from lifting these restrictions on Transition Day (Oct 18, 2023), as originally foreseen under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” it added.

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, denounced the European Council's decision as“unilateral, illegal and politically unjustifiable.”– NNN-IRNA