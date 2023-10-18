Russians Strike Village In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Houses And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians once again shelled the village of Odnorobivka in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, damaging houses, gas and power supply lines.

"The Russian occupiers once again shelled Zolochiv community. Around 14:00, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the village of Odnorobivka. As a result, three two-story residential buildings and two private houses, gas and power supply lines were damaged," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .

No casualties have been reported so far.

As reported, the border community of Zolochiv suffers from enemy shelling every day. In particular, the settlements of Udy, Odnorobivka, Ivashky, Oleksandrivka, Liutivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiyivka, Huryiv Kozachok and others are affected. In some villages, there is not a single intact building.