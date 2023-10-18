SBU Nabs Accomplice Of Russian Milblogger

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Counterintelligence operatives with the Security Service of Ukraine completed a multi-pronged special operation in Dnipropetrovsk region, exposing yet another asset of Russia's military intelligence who has been collecting sensitive data on the movement of Ukrainian forces in the eastern and southern operational zones.

That's according to the SBU press service , Ukrinform reports.

From November 2022 to April 2023, the culprit has been sending all the information he received to his handler – Russian military blogger and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, who would then forward it to Russia's military intelligence.

After the blogger was eliminated, the Russian intelligence asset attempted to keep a low profile to evade accountability. However, SBU operatives have ultimately tracked him down.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region with a criminal record of two offenses, for which he served a total of eight years in penitentiary facilities.

According to available data, Tatarsky recruited him remotely in the fall of 2022, having offered cooperation in favor of the Russian Federation.

The traitor came to the attention of an enemy milblogger due to his own anti-Ukrainian comments, posted on one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels affiliated with Russia's GRU.

drones hit power substation feeding military facilities in Russia's Belgorod regio

In order to gather intelligence, the perpetrator would travel around the Dnipro district and covertly record the routes along which the Ukrainian Army units were moving.

After each communication with his handler, the suspect would thoroughly delete all correspondence from his devices.

During the raid at the suspect's home, computer equipment and mobile phones were discovered, which he had used in reconnaissance and subversive activities for the invaders' benefit.

Based on the evidence collected, the Security Service pressed treason charges against the individual.

Nebo-U radar system, tanks, artillery systems:shows how they destroy enemy equipment

The perpetrator is currently in custody, facing life imprisonment if proven guilty.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian air strike spotter in Kherson.