UAE Climbs Global Ranking In Electric Vehicle Readiness As 82% Residents Plan To Buy Evs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 2:35 PM

The UAE has been ranked 7th globally and 1st in the region in the electric vehicle (EV) readiness index, signifying the UAE's commitment to sustainable transportation and its aim to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The Emirates has moved up one place from last year's ranking as the country's efforts are bearing fruits, with 82 per cent of residents stating their willingness to purchase an EV as their next vehicle.

The UAE government has proactively promoted EV adoption through initiatives like the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030. The strategy aims to have approximately 42,000 electric cars on the streets of Dubai by 2030. One key aspect of this endeavour is the EV Green Charger initiative, which has significantly expanded the availability of charging stations in the country. Currently boasting approximately 700 stations, the infrastructure constantly expands to accommodate the growing number of electric vehicles.

Released by the global management consulting firm Arthur D. Little, the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023, Norway maintained its position as the global leader in EV readiness, but China emerged as a close contender. Following these market leaders, three distinct groups of countries are making strides towards increasing EV adoption.

“The UAE's ambitious EV vision is supported by incentives, and the rapidly expanding charging infrastructure is fueling the growth of EVs on the country's roads. With the UAE aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050, the government's emphasis on EV adoption is crucial in achieving significant reductions in emissions,” said Joseph Salem, Partner and Travel and Transportation Practice Lead at Arthur D. Little Middle East.

The UAE and Hong Kong lead the way in the cluster of emerging EV markets, highlighting their commitment to e-mobility despite existing operational and financial challenges. These markets are witnessing significant progress in infrastructure development and customer acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs).

An entrepreneurial culture and a thriving start-up ecosystem have been instrumental in driving EV innovations across all continents. The UAE has experienced an increase in EV-charging infrastructure due to government-led initiatives, promoting consumer willingness to embrace EVs as their next vehicle. Moreover, the Middle East and South-East Asia, particularly the UAE, Thailand and India offer promising opportunities for players looking to shape an EV market with new electric vehicle offerings and charging infrastructure solutions.

According to the report, the transition to EV in higher-income countries is mainly driven by environmental considerations, while in lower-income countries cost-efficiency is the determining factor.

ALSO READ:

UAE: e& announces soft launch of electric vehicle charging network

Flying taxis to hit UAE skies by 2026, slash 60-minute drives to 10 minutes

Dubai: From football with robots to electronic waste art; 7 unique innovations at Gitex Global

UAE: Air taxis, self-driving cars, autonomous tech firms drive into Abu Dhabi's smart transport cluster