Cleverget Just Introduced Video Recorder Module In Latest Update For Windows Users

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Oct 18, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Shenzhen, Guangdong, Nov 18 - CleverGet, the world's leading online source downloading solution provider trusted by millions of worldwide customers, was proud to unveil its latest software update. This latest version introduces a groundbreaking Video Recorder module that promises to redefine how users capture and manage video content. Check out the content below to learn more details about the update.

A Leap into the Future of Video Content

CleverGet has consistently been at the forefront of digital media innovation, and the addition of the Video Recorder module reaffirms its commitment to pioneering software development. This new feature is designed to cater to the diverse needs of content creators, educators, researchers, and anyone who demands high-quality video recording capabilities.

With CleverGet's Video Recorder, users can effortlessly capture videos from various sources within the program. Whether it's for creating engaging tutorials, preserving live streams, or archiving important webinars, this module offers an intuitive and versatile solution. It enables users to maintain the quality and integrity of the content they record, ensuring a seamless recording experience.

Great Time to Try CleverGet

CleverGet is now available on its official website. Users can download the free trial version to have a try and 3 videos are downloaded without time limitation during the trial period. What's more, here comes good news that lifetime licenses for single modules like Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader , Netflix Downloader , Max Downloader , and other downloaders are offered 50% off discount now on the website. What's better, CleverGet All-in-One 11 toolkit for 1000+ sites is now sold at 92% off during Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials. CleverGet V14.0.0.0 is more than just an update; it's a leap forward in the streaming journey. Start with CleverGet now and unlock new possibilities.

For more information, visit the website:

About CleverGet:

CleverGet is a team gathering seasoned engineers, designers and specialists from other fields together. Our on-going work is for the consistent goal of providing customers with a colorful life in advanced tech. CleverGet allows customers to get multimedia data from online streaming services sparing no effort. With a simple click, users are able to convert online data to local without restriction.