SSU Drones Attack Russian Field Camp In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 18, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a drone attack on a Russian field camp near the Kursk region's village of Postoyalye Dvory.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

“Here, not far from [Russia's] Khalino military air base, up to 3,000 Russian troops and about 80 military equipment units were deployed,” the source told.

The enemy's exact casualties are yet to be checked, but it is obvious that the explosions were strong. The SSU's drones hit the Russian field camp at least 18 times.

“All the night long, Russians from the neighboring villages were discussing the sounds of blasts on the social media. However, it is very surprising how they could have heard them, since Russian authorities reported that the air defense systems 'downed all the drones' and 'no losses suffered',” the source added sarcastically.

A reminder that earlier the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked Russia's Krasnaya Yaruga power substation in the Belgorod region with drones.