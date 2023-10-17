Industrial Exports' Value Dips To JD5.198 Billion - ACI

The Amman Chamber of Industry has announced that industrial exports reached a total value of JD5.198 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This figure represents a slight decrease from the JD5.458 billion reported during the corresponding period in the previous year (AFP file photo)

The Amman Chamber of Industry has announced that industrial exports reached a total value of JD5.198 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This figure represents a slight decrease from the JD5.458 billion reported during the corresponding period in the previous year (AFP file photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN (JT) - The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) has announced that industrial exports reached a total value of JD5.198 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This figure represents a slight decrease from the JD5.458 billion reported during the corresponding period in the previous year.

Data compiled by the Jordan News Agency, Petra,

showed growth in six sectors and a decrease in the remaining four sectors, ranging from 0.6 per cent in the garments and textile and a 15.2 per cent decrease in the mining sector.

India, the US, Saudi and Iraq were the main markets for ACI exporters in the past nine months with exports worth JD3.031 billion.



Notably, exports to the US experienced a remarkable surge of 15.7 per cent, reaching JD856 million, a significant increase from the previous year's figure of JD740 million.

Statistics showed that ACI exports to Saudi increased in the past nine months by 9.9 per cent recording JD616 million compared with JD560 million for the same period last year.



While ACI exports to Iraq witnessed a growth by 34.4 per cent, to JD629 million up from the previous year's JD468 million.

However, the export figures to India experienced a decline of 10.7 per cent, settling at approximately JD930 million compared with JD1.041 billion for the same period last year. Notwithstanding this decline, India remains a prominent destination for Amman's industrial exports within both Arab and foreign markets.



Geographically, the distribution of Amman's industrial exports during the nine-month period underscores the prominence of Arab countries as primary recipients, accounting for a total of JD2.262 billion. Non-Arab Asian countries followed, with a cumulative value of around JD1.469 billion. Exports to African countries totalled JD46 million.

Further analysis of the geographical distribution reveals that North American countries collectively received approximately JD906 million in goods, South American countries imported goods worth JD86 million, European Union member states acquired JD211 million worth of exports, European countries outside the EU accounted for JD125 million, and other countries collectively received JD93 million worth of goods.

The sector-wise breakdown of Amman's industrial exports for the nine months highlights a diverse portfolio. Notably, mining industries constituted a significant portion, accounting for JD1.553 billion. The chemical and cosmetic industries closely followed with exports valued at JD984 million, while the engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors contributed JD736 million.

Other noteworthy sectors included food, agriculture and animal resources, valued at JD564 million, medical supplies amounting to JD486 million, and leather and textiles, totalling JD345 million.

The remaining exports over the past nine months distributed on the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries amounting to JD228 million, plastics and rubber stood at JD178 million, construction at JD110 million and wood and furniture at JD13 million.

Established in 1962, the ACI currently boasts a membership of 8,600 industrial establishments, collectively employing approximately 159,000 individuals. The capital investment in these establishments stands at JD5 billion.