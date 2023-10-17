Cooperation Issues Between Kyrgyzstan, Interpol Discussed In Seoul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Biybosunov and President of Interpol - Inspector General of the Interior Ministry of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi discussed global security, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The meeting was held in Seoul within the most important international police summit, the press service of the Kyrgyz Internal Ministry said.

The parties focused on the problems of global security, the importance of cooperation between the countries in addressing modern challenges facing law enforcement agencies was emphasized.

First Deputy Internal Minister of Kyrgyzstan Biybosunov expressed confidence that the meeting would create a fruitful ground for the development of bilateral relations and discussion of further plans for joint activities.

"Crime today has no borders. Globalization and digitalization have erased national and geographical boundaries of crime, making criminal activity more widespread, easier to commit and harder to detect.

New challenges require law enforcement agencies to be more trained, prepared and introduce modern technologies in our daily activities. In this environment, Interpol's capabilities allow us to support and organize interaction between law enforcement agencies of 195 Interpol member countries," he stressed.

At the end of the meeting, the sides noted the importance of unity and solidarity in confronting threats that affect all countries.

This landmark event signifies a new wave of cooperation between states in the field of law enforcement and security, aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the global community.