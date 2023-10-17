Cooperation Issues Between Kyrgyzstan, Interpol Discussed In Seoul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek
Biybosunov and President of Interpol - Inspector General of the
Interior Ministry of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi
discussed global security, Azernews reports,
citing Kabar.
The meeting was held in Seoul within the most important
international police summit, the press service of the Kyrgyz
Internal Ministry said.
The parties focused on the problems of global security, the
importance of cooperation between the countries in addressing
modern challenges facing law enforcement agencies was
emphasized.
First Deputy Internal Minister of Kyrgyzstan Biybosunov
expressed confidence that the meeting would create a fruitful
ground for the development of bilateral relations and discussion of
further plans for joint activities.
"Crime today has no borders. Globalization and digitalization
have erased national and geographical boundaries of crime, making
criminal activity more widespread, easier to commit and harder to
detect.
New challenges require law enforcement agencies to be more
trained, prepared and introduce modern technologies in our daily
activities. In this environment, Interpol's capabilities allow us
to support and organize interaction between law enforcement
agencies of 195 Interpol member countries," he stressed.
At the end of the meeting, the sides noted the importance of
unity and solidarity in confronting threats that affect all
countries.
This landmark event signifies a new wave of cooperation between
states in the field of law enforcement and security, aimed at
ensuring peace and stability in the global community.
