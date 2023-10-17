Radiant Blinds, LLC Launches Lumina Shutters: The World's First Light-Producing Window Shutters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lumina Shutters by Radiant Blinds, LLC

With integrated light producing louvers, Lumina shutters create a captivating interplay of light & shadow, transforming interior spaces into dynamic sanctuaries

- Brad Froese, CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023/EINPresswire / -- Radiant Blinds LLC, a Texas-based innovator in the field of window treatments, is proud to announce the launch of Lumina Shutters , the world's first lighting window shutters, designed to enhance the ambiance of any work or living environment.

With their integrated light producing louvers, these shutters create a captivating interplay of light and shadow, transforming homes and work spaces into dynamic, inviting sanctuaries. The lighting capabilities of Lumina Shutters mimic the natural light of the sun, amplifying the beauty of any space.

Another distinguishing factor of Lumina Shutters is their adaptability and intelligent controls. Homeowners can effortlessly adjust the intensity of light from any window, create customized lighting moods, and even enjoy sunrise and sunset modes, all through a user-friendly touch surface on each shutter panel. Lumina Shutters smart technology allows owners to personalize spaces according to their needs, preferences, and desired ambiance.

"We are incredibly excited about the launch of Lumina Shutters," says Brad Froese, CEO of Radiant Blinds, LLC.“They are a game-changer in terms of energy efficiency and innovative design. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that redefines the standard for window coverings. Lumina Shutters offer a unique combination of beauty and functionality that we believe our customers will appreciate."

In addition to the product launch, Radiant Blinds, LLC is also offering dealership opportunities to passionate and visionary individuals and businesses. This move aligns with their expansion strategy, intending to extend the reach of their innovative products and provide superior service to customers across the nation.

"We are thrilled to invite enterprising window blinds retailers and interior designers to join us in this exciting venture," said Froese. "They offer an extraordinary combination of beauty and technology, and we believe they will revolutionize the way people think about window treatments. Our dealership program presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals and businesses to be at the forefront of this innovation and deliver exceptional experiences to homeowners and businesses alike.”

This presents a unique chance to become a part of the Lumina Shutters success story and join a growing network of esteemed partners. Lumina Shutters dealers will have exclusive access to this revolutionary product, along with comprehensive training, marketing support, and ongoing assistance from a dedicated team.

For more information about Radiant Blinds, LLC, Lumina Shutters, or dealership opportunities, visit radiantblinds

About Radiant Blinds, LLC:

Radiant Blinds, LLC is a visionary company dedicated to pioneering innovative lighting window treatment technologies that enhance human life and contribute to energy conservation. With a focus on merging nature's beauty with cutting-edge LED technology, Radiant Blinds, LLC is committed to transforming the spaces where we live and work into captivating and inviting environments.



Brad Froese

Radiant Blinds, LLC

+1 214-810-3661

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn