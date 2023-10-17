Introducing The Aryson Exchange Server Backup & Restore Tool

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 17, 2023 - San Jose, California. US: Aryson Technologies is a most recognized software innovator organization that innovates software with advanced functionality related to File Management, Data Migration, Cloud Backup, Database Recovery, PDF Management, Data Conversion, Password Recovery, and many others.

Instantly, it launched the Exchange Server Backup & Restore software to take backups of various file formats such as PST, PDF, CSV, EML, and MBOX without any difficulty. Further, it is the most trustable and adequate tool that offers the feature to restore OST and PST files into the Exchange Server Online.



Aryson Exchange Server Backup & Restore Tool



This software is the most reliable and perfect tool that takes backup of Exchange Server mailboxes to multiple file formats like PST, CSV, PDF, EML, and MBOX without losing the data. Also, it allows the restoration of the OST and PST files into the Exchange Server (Online, On-Premises & Hosted). Moreover, it permits users to migrate the Exchange Server mailboxes to various email clients, for instance, Office 365, IMAP, and G Suite.

In the Below steps, we mentioned some features of this professional tool:



This software is widely supported on all Windows Operating system versions, for example, Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP.

It allows saving Exchange Server mailboxes to numerous file formats without their attachment items.

It permits the Assign Impersonation Rights to take backup of mailboxes from multiple Exchange accounts efficiently.

It provides the feature to eliminate all duplicate Exchange Server mailbox folders throughout the conversion procedure.

This software offers a free demo version to users where they can take a backup of 50 mailbox items for free.

Words From CEO

At the launching event of Aryson Exchange Server Backup & Restore Tool, Mrs Sonika Rawat, the CEO of Aryson Technologies, addressed:

We are glad to launch the Exchange Server Backup & Restore Software for individuals and companies. The goal of this tool is to take backup of Exchange Server mailboxes to various file formats like PST, PDF, CSV, MBOX, and EML. Moreover, it helps to restore the OST and PST files to the Exchange Server mailboxes online.



About The Company

Aryson Technologies is the most innovative organization that has established numerous software with advanced features that make complicated tasks easy. Aryson Technologies covers a wide range of specializations, including File Management, Email Management, Email Migration, Data Conversion, and Data Recovery. The software developed by Aryson Technologies contains a distinctive functionality, all focused on securing data during the entire steps of the procedure. The purpose is to provide users with the most sufficient and advantageous tools possible. Aryson is trusted by reputed clients such as Capgemini, Motorola, IBM, San Bernardino County, O'Reilly, and Deloitte.

Software URL:

Company :-Aryson Technologies

User :- Lovely Baghel

Email :

Phone :-08130504313

Mobile:- 08130504313

Url :-